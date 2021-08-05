COVID-19 caused a global setback in reproductive and sexual health rights, especially for women
By Gabriel Blouin-Genest, Associate professor, School of applied politics, University of Sherbrooke. Scientific codirector, CIDIS (Centre interdisciplinaire de développement international en santé), Université de Sherbrooke
François Couturier, Professor, Scientific codirector, CIDIS (Centre interdisciplinaire de développement international en santé., Université de Sherbrooke
Michèle Rietmann, Project manager and research professional, CIDIS (Centre interdisciplinaire de développement international en santé), Université de Sherbrooke
Natalia Torres Orozco, Research Professional | LL.M, Applied International Law and Politics, Université de Sherbrooke
Rosalie Émond-Tremblay, Auxiliaire de recherches, Université de Sherbrooke
Sarah Stecko, Director of operations and partnerships - CIDIS (Centre interdisciplinaire de développement international en santé), Université de Sherbrooke
The exceptional measures deployed around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic have impeded access to urgent services like birth control, abortion and maternal and newborn care.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 5, 2021