Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 caused a global setback in reproductive and sexual health rights, especially for women

By Gabriel Blouin-Genest, Associate professor, School of applied politics, University of Sherbrooke. Scientific codirector, CIDIS (Centre interdisciplinaire de développement international en santé), Université de Sherbrooke
François Couturier, Professor, Scientific codirector, CIDIS (Centre interdisciplinaire de développement international en santé., Université de Sherbrooke
Michèle Rietmann, Project manager and research professional, CIDIS (Centre interdisciplinaire de développement international en santé), Université de Sherbrooke
Natalia Torres Orozco, Research Professional | LL.M, Applied International Law and Politics, Université de Sherbrooke
Rosalie Émond-Tremblay, Auxiliaire de recherches, Université de Sherbrooke
Sarah Stecko, Director of operations and partnerships - CIDIS (Centre interdisciplinaire de développement international en santé), Université de Sherbrooke
The exceptional measures deployed around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic have impeded access to urgent services like birth control, abortion and maternal and newborn care.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


