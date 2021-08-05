Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

By Lucia F. Jacobs, Professor of Psychology, University of California, Berkeley
Nathaniel Hunt, Assistant Professor of Biomechanics, University of Nebraska Omaha
Robert J. Full, Professor of Integrative Biology, University of California, Berkeley
Share this article
Tree squirrels are the Olympic divers of the rodent world, leaping gracefully among branches and structures high above the ground. And as with human divers, a squirrel’s success in this competition requires both physical strength and mental adaptability.

The Jacobs lab studies cognition in free-ranging fox squirrels on the Berkeley campus. Two species – the eastern gray squirrel (Sciurus carolinensis) and the fox squirrel (Sciurus niger) – thrive…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Three-year jail term sought for story about Tuareg protest in southern Algeria
~ COVID-19 caused a global setback in reproductive and sexual health rights, especially for women
~ Young people are missing the office – here’s how they can thrive in a post-pandemic workplace
~ Mandatory COVID-19 vaccination in schools this fall? Ontario's 1982 legislation spurred organized opposition
~ What studying history at school can do for Nigerians
~ How communists have shaped South Africa's history over 100 years
~ Animal sentience bill is necessary for the UK to be a true world leader in animal welfare
~ African governments have developed a taste for Eurobonds: why it's dangerous
~ Japan's constitutional dilemma: only men allowed on the Chrysanthemum throne
~ Critical race theory: 'Diversity' is not the solution, dismantling white supremacy is
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter