Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uzbekistan: Forced Anal Testing in Homosexuality Prosecutions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev speaking in Qingdao, China on June 9, 2018.  © 2018 AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko (Washington, D.C.)—Authorities in Uzbekistan have subjected at least six men to forced anal examinations between 2017 and 2021 in order to prosecute them for consensual same-sex relations, nine human rights groups said today. Forced anal examinations are a form of cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment that can amount to torture. The organizations—Council for Global Equality, the Eurasian Coalition on Health, Rights, Gender and Sexual Diversity,…


© Human Rights Watch -


