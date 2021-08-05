Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Report analyses Lukashenko’s year-old crackdown on Belarusian journalists

By paulinea
NewsA joint report published today by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT) examines the Belarusian government’s year-old crackdown on journalists, especially those who covered the unprecedented and massive peaceful street demonstrations calling for fair and transparent elections in the wake of the disputed presidential election on 9 August 2020.


© Reporters without borders -


