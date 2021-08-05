Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How we created fake smells to trick predators and save endangered birds – podcast

By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast
Daniel Merino, Assistant Science Editor & Co-Host of The Conversation Weekly Podcast
The Conversation Weekly podcast is taking a short break in August. For the next few weeks we’ll be bringing you extended versions of some our favourite interviews from the past few months.

This week, the story of researchers who invented an ingenious new conservation technique to protect endangered birds.