Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Olympic athletes excel at their sports but are susceptible to unproven alternative therapies

By Nicholas B. Tiller, Research Fellow (exercise physiology/respiratory medicine), University of California, Los Angeles
Share this article
Many elite athletes turn to alternative therapies to improve performance and enhance recovery. But are these treatments helping or hindering their quest for sporting success?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Report analyses Lukashenko’s year-old crackdown on Belarusian journalists
~ In a world first, South Africa grants patent to an artificial intelligence system
~ How we created fake smells to trick predators and save endangered birds – podcast
~ Grattan on Friday: We will need an inquiry to learn from rollout mistakes
~ Narcissists: there's more than one type – and our research reveals what makes each tick
~ What is a cult?
~ Change to college application represents a step forward in how colleges can better support trans students
~ 234 scientists read 14,000+ research papers to write the upcoming IPCC climate report – here's what you need to know and why it's a big deal
~ What is decentralized finance? An expert on bitcoins and blockchains explains the risks and rewards of DeFi
~ 3 takeaways from Melinda French Gates and MacKenzie Scott teaming up to fund women's and girls' causes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter