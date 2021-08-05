Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From CRISPR to glowing proteins to optogenetics – scientists' most powerful technologies have been borrowed from nature

By Marc Zimmer, Professor of Chemistry, Connecticut College
Share this article
Three pioneering technologies have forever altered how researchers do their work and promise to revolutionize medicine, from correcting genetic disorders to treating degenerative brain diseases.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Report analyses Lukashenko’s year-old crackdown on Belarusian journalists
~ In a world first, South Africa grants patent to an artificial intelligence system
~ How we created fake smells to trick predators and save endangered birds – podcast
~ Grattan on Friday: We will need an inquiry to learn from rollout mistakes
~ Narcissists: there's more than one type – and our research reveals what makes each tick
~ What is a cult?
~ Change to college application represents a step forward in how colleges can better support trans students
~ 234 scientists read 14,000+ research papers to write the upcoming IPCC climate report – here's what you need to know and why it's a big deal
~ Olympic athletes excel at their sports but are susceptible to unproven alternative therapies
~ What is decentralized finance? An expert on bitcoins and blockchains explains the risks and rewards of DeFi
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter