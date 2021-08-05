Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Jailed Moroccan editor requests hospitalisation after ending hunger strike

By raniac
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) supports imprisoned Moroccan newspaper editor Souleiman Raissouni’s request for hospitalisation to receive the treatment he urgently needs after announcing his decision to end the hunger strike he pursued for 118 days.The editor of the Arabic-language newspaper Akhbar al Yaoum, Raissouni is extremely weak after nearly four months on hunger


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


