Human Rights Observatory

Airport towns like Luton and Hounslow are suffering as people fly less often – here's how to help them

By Ed Atkins, Lecturer, School of Geographical Sciences, University of Bristol
Martin Parker, Professor of Organisation Studies, University of Bristol
Tens of thousands of aircraft have been grounded for well over a year due to the pandemic. In April 2020 air travel around the world was cut by 94% from April 2019. By June 2021 it was still 60% down on June 2019 thanks to holidays being cancelled, work trips shelved, and long-planned…


