Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A brief history of asylum seekers at the Olympics — and why they are sometimes misunderstood

By Keith Rathbone, Senior Lecturer, Modern European History and Sports History, Macquarie University
Share this article
Belarus sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is part of a long history of athletes seeking protection or the chance to start a new life at the Olympics.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Australia's vaccination plan is 6 months too late and a masterclass in jargon
~ When faces are partially covered, neither people nor algorithms are good at reading emotions
~ Hillsong pastor Brian Houston charged with allegedly concealing information about child sex offences
~ South Sudan: African Union Disappoints on Justice
~ Think our unis are all much the same? Look more closely and you will find diversity
~ Afghanistan: Justice System Failing Women
~ 2001 : The Moult of the American Empire, by Thierry Meyssan
~ How AI can help choose your next career and stay ahead of automation
~ We may need to vaccinate children as young as 5 to reach herd immunity with Delta, our modelling shows
~ Morrison government sets up redress scheme for survivors of Stolen Generation in territories
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter