Think our unis are all much the same? Look more closely and you will find diversity
By Julian Zipparo, Executive Manager, Research Engagement, UTS; PhD Higher Education, UNSW
Kalervo Gulson, Professor, University of Sydney
Kristy Muir, Professor of Social Policy / CEO, Centre for Social Impact, UNSW
The sameness of the way in which universities present themselves is based on a shared view of what they think stakeholders want. Behind the official facade it’s more like ‘organised anarchy’.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 5, 2021