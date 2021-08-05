Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Morrison government sets up redress scheme for survivors of Stolen Generation in territories

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
The Morrison government will provide $378.6 million for a new redress scheme for Stolen Generation survivors as part of more than $1 billion for its Closing the Gap implementation plan.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Afghanistan: Justice System Failing Women
~ 2001 : The Moult of the American Empire, by Thierry Meyssan
~ 4 gambling reform ideas from overseas to save Australia from gambling loss and harm
~ We asked landholders how they feel about biodiversity offsets — and the NSW government has a lot to learn
~ 50 years since Mike Oldfield began writing Tubular Bells: the pioneering album that changed the sound of music
~ School students at the heart of a COVID outbreak change the story of how it spreads
~ How ancient Babylonian land surveyors developed a unique form of trigonometry — 1,000 years before the Greeks
~ How far should compulsory proof of vaccination go — and what rights do New Zealanders have?
~ 'The blood of Jesus is my vaccine': how a fringe group of Christians hijacks faith in a war against science
~ Why your baby isn't sleeping through the night yet ... and how to teach them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter