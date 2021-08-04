Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How ancient Babylonian land surveyors developed a unique form of trigonometry — 1,000 years before the Greeks

By Daniel Mansfield, Senior lecturer, UNSW
Share this article
Our modern understanding of trigonometry harks back to ancient Greek astronomers studying the movement of celestial bodies through the night sky.

But in 2017, I showed the ancient Babylonians likely developed their own kind of “proto-trigonometry” more than 1,000 years before the Greeks. So why were the Babylonians interested in right-angled triangles? What did they use them for?

I have spent the past few years trying to find out. My research, published today in Foundations of Science,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Morrison government sets up redress scheme for survivors of Stolen Generation in territories
~ 4 gambling reform ideas from overseas to save Australia from gambling loss and harm
~ We asked landholders how they feel about biodiversity offsets — and the NSW government has a lot to learn
~ 50 years since Mike Oldfield began writing Tubular Bells: the pioneering album that changed the sound of music
~ School students at the heart of a COVID outbreak change the story of how it spreads
~ How far should compulsory proof of vaccination go — and what rights do New Zealanders have?
~ 'The blood of Jesus is my vaccine': how a fringe group of Christians hijacks faith in a war against science
~ Why your baby isn't sleeping through the night yet ... and how to teach them
~ Pesticides: interactions between agrochemicals increase their harm to bees
~ Airports towns like Luton and Hounslow are suffering as people fly less often – here's how to help them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter