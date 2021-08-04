Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How far should compulsory proof of vaccination go — and what rights do New Zealanders have?

By Claire Breen, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
With proof of vaccination likely to become mandatory for travel – and possibly other activities – a careful balancing of individual and collective rights will be essential.


© The Conversation

© The Conversation -


