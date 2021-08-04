Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why your baby isn't sleeping through the night yet ... and how to teach them

By Evelyne Touchette, Adjunct professor, département de psychoéducation, Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR)
The sleep of young children varies a great deal. The myth of sleeping through the night at a specific age creates unrealistic expectations that can harm parents’ confidence.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


