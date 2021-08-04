Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pesticides: interactions between agrochemicals increase their harm to bees

By Harry Siviter, PhD Candidate in Ecology, Royal Holloway University of London
Share this article
A doctor will always ask if you are on any other medication before they write you a prescription. This is because pharmaceuticals can interact with each other and potentially disrupt the treatment, or even harm the patient. But when agrochemicals, such as pesticides, are licensed for use on farms, little attention is paid to how they interact with one another, and so their environmental impact is underestimated.

Bees are important pollinators of both crops and wildflowers. It’s estimated that 35%…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Airports towns like Luton and Hounslow are suffering as people fly less often – here's how to help them
~ Moon lacked a magnetic field for nearly all its history – new research resolves mystery sparked by rocks brought back on Apollo
~ What the lifting of US sanctions means for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline
~ As pandemic restrictions ease, we need to consider ethical travel in our return
~ 5 things to watch for in the latest IPCC report on climate science
~ The advantages of unionization are obvious, so why don't more workers join unions?
~ Indian Girl’s Alleged Rape and Murder Sparks Protests
~ Four clothing businesses that could lead us away from the horrors of fast fashion
~ Consciousness: how the brain chemical 'dopamine' plays a key role – new research
~ Giant sea bass are thriving in Mexican waters – scientific research that found them to be critically endangered stopped at the US-Mexico border
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter