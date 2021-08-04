Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the lifting of US sanctions means for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline

By Sophie Marineau, Doctorante en histoire des relations internationales / PhD candidate in History, International relations, Université catholique de Louvain
By waiving sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline linking Russia and Germany, the United States is paving the way for the controversial project to go ahead.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


