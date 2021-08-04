Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Four clothing businesses that could lead us away from the horrors of fast fashion

By Elaine L Ritch, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, Glasgow Caledonian University
It makes no sense to keep exploiting natural resources to feed an ever-consuming market, but this remains the nature of high-street fashion. Resources are finite - as is the space for landfill - but too often clothes shopping is about buying cheap soulless garments that end up being thrown away and not recycled.

The modern fashion business is too often about forgettable commodities that exist solely for the sake of consumption. And in 2020, online…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


