Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Consciousness: how the brain chemical 'dopamine' plays a key role – new research

By Barbara Jacquelyn Sahakian, Professor of Clinical Neuropsychology, University of Cambridge
Christelle Langley, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Cognitive Neuroscience, University of Cambridge
Emmanuel A Stamatakis, Lead, Cognition and Consciousness Imaging Group, Division of Anaesthesia, University of Cambridge
Lennart Spindler, PhD Candidate of Neuroscience, University of Cambridge
Share this article
Drugs which act through the brain chemical dopamine may one day help restore consciousness in people who have lost it.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Four clothing businesses that could lead us away from the horrors of fast fashion
~ Giant sea bass are thriving in Mexican waters – scientific research that found them to be critically endangered stopped at the US-Mexico border
~ Bushmeat in Ghana: consumer profiles may point the way to conservation
~ Hustler literature sheds light on the world of internet fraud in Nigeria
~ South Africa's way forward: abandon old ideas, embrace bold experimentation
~ One of Nigeria's satellites is on its last legs: why this is worrying
~ Top tips for tackling plastic pollution -- from marine scientists
~ Floods take parts of Trinidad by storm
~ Small but complex: the unexpected political ramifications of enclaves
~ COVID: why you still need to wash your hands
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter