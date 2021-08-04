Tolerance.ca
Giant sea bass are thriving in Mexican waters – scientific research that found them to be critically endangered stopped at the US-Mexico border

By Arturo Ramírez-Valdez, Researcher, University of California San Diego
The giant sea bass fishery collapsed long ago in the U.S., but that didn’t mean the species was endangered. New research shows these iconic fish have been thriving south of the border.


© The Conversation -


