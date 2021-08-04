Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lyme disease protection: No vaccine yet, but an antibody shot could soon provide a season of immunity

By Mark Klempner, Professor of Medicine and Executive Vice Chancellor for MassBiologics, University of Massachusetts Medical School
Lyme disease has become an insidious epidemic in the United States. Caused by bacteria transmitted through the bite of an infected tick, it can lead to heart problems, meningitis or arthritis if left untreated. It is the most common tick-borne illness in the United States, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that around…


© The Conversation -


