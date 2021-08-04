Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

4 low-cost ways to create safe public spaces where all kids can play

By Renee Umstattd Meyer, Professor of Public Health, Baylor University
J. Aaron Hipp, Associate Professor of Community Health and Sustainability, North Carolina State University
Outdoor play is critical for child development – it decreases stress, increases communication and social skills, attention and physical activity, and enhances physical development.

During COVID-19, opportunities for children to socially connect, reduce stress and play outside have been desperately needed but also greatly limited. As understanding of COVID-19 expanded, outdoor spaces emerged as an ideal…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


