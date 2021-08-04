Tolerance.ca
Formerly incarcerated teens share their research and ideas on how to improve the juvenile justice system

By Shiv R. Desai, Associate professor of education, University of New Mexico
“They treat us like animals.”

“I was called a menace to society by two judges.”

These are just two of the comments made by incarcerated teens during focus group interviews inside a juvenile detention center in New Mexico. Over the course of two hourlong sessions, detained youths shared their stories of how they ran afoul of the law and discussed key strategies for how they would improve the juvenile justice system.

These sessions were conducted by members of Leaders…


