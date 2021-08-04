Cash or freedoms: what will work in the race to get Australia vaccinated against COVID-19?
By Anthony Scott, Professor, The University of Melbourne
John P. de New, Professorial Fellow (Professor of Economics), The University of Melbourne
Kushneel Prakash, Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Cash incentives are likely to be effective for people who are willing to get vaccinated, but haven’t done so yet. Freedom incentives could shift those who are unsure or unwilling.
