Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers on promoting vaccine uptake and a 'modest spending program'

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
In the lead up to the 2019 election, the Shorten opposition attacked the government’s planned 2024 tax cuts, and promised to curb negative gearing and halve the capital gains tax discount.

Last week, the Albanese opposition said it wouldn’t try to unwind the tax cuts and would leave negative gearing intact - a pragmatic decision designed to make the party a small target at next year’s election.

Speaking to The Conversation…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Tanzania: Provide evidence to back-up charges or release political opposition leader
~ Wave of police attacks on reporters during Uganda’s night-time Covid curfew
~ Cash or freedoms: what will work in the race to get Australia vaccinated against COVID-19?
~ We need to start vaccinating people in their 20s and 30s, according to the Doherty modelling. An epidemiologist explains why
~ Four ways older adults can get back to exercising – without the worry of an injury
~ Mungo ancestral remains reburial proposal disrespects the Elders' original vision
~ Would a $300 vaccination payment work? There are reasons to doubt it
~ 'Dancing ghosts': a new, deeper scan of the sky throws up surprises for astronomers
~ Three reasons why COVID-19 data in Indonesia are unreliable and how to fix them
~ 'I don't think the police would do much': new research shows racism during COVID is rarely reported
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter