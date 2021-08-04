Three reasons why COVID-19 data in Indonesia are unreliable and how to fix them
By Sherah Kurnia, Associate Professor at the School of Computing and Information Systems, The University of Melbourne
Anis Fuad, Lecturer, Department of Biostatistics, Epidemiology and Population Health, Faculty of Medicine, Public Health and Nursing, Universitas Gadjah Mada
Dr Rod Dilnutt, Industry Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Guardian Yoki Sanjaya, Lecturer, Department of Health Policy and Management, Faculty of Medicine, Public Health and Nursing, Universitas Gadjah Mada, Indonesia
Safirotu Khoir, Library Staff for International Affairs and Lecturer in Information and Library Management, Universitas Gadjah Mada
More than a year into the pandemic, Indonesia has the most COVID-19 cases and highest fatality rate in Southeast Asia and still grapples with disorganised COVID-19 data management.
The latest media report shows that COVID-19 cases in Indonesia are more prevalent than the official figures. The report indicates that 15% of Indonesians had already been…
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 3rd 2021