Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three reasons why COVID-19 data in Indonesia are unreliable and how to fix them

By Sherah Kurnia, Associate Professor at the School of Computing and Information Systems, The University of Melbourne
Anis Fuad, Lecturer, Department of Biostatistics, Epidemiology and Population Health, Faculty of Medicine, Public Health and Nursing, Universitas Gadjah Mada
Dr Rod Dilnutt, Industry Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Guardian Yoki Sanjaya, Lecturer, Department of Health Policy and Management, Faculty of Medicine, Public Health and Nursing, Universitas Gadjah Mada, Indonesia
Safirotu Khoir, Library Staff for International Affairs and Lecturer in Information and Library Management, Universitas Gadjah Mada
More than a year into the pandemic, Indonesia has the most COVID-19 cases and highest fatality rate in Southeast Asia and still grapples with disorganised COVID-19 data management.

The latest media report shows that COVID-19 cases in Indonesia are more prevalent than the official figures. The report indicates that 15% of Indonesians had already been…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


