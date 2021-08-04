'I don't think the police would do much': new research shows racism during COVID is rarely reported
By Alanna Kamp, Lecturer in Geography and Urban Studies, Western Sydney University
Kevin Dunn, Dean of the School of Social Science and Psychology, Western Sydney University
Matteo Vergani, Senior research fellow, Deakin University
Nida Denson, Associate Professor, Western Sydney University
Rachel Sharples, Researcher, Challenging Racism Project and Diversity and Human Rights Research Centre, Western Sydney University
Just 3% of Asian Australians in a new survey say they have reported racist incidents to the Human Rights Commission. Worryingly, many say they also avoid certain situations out of fear of racism.
- Tuesday, August 3rd 2021