Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could drinking 6 cups of coffee a day shrink your brain and increase dementia risk?

By Lachlan Van Schaik, PhD candidate, School of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences, La Trobe University
Share this article
It seems as though every other week there’s a study telling us coffee is good for us, or it’s bad for us. Here’s what to make of this new piece of research.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'Dancing ghosts': a new, deeper scan of the sky throws up surprises for astronomers
~ Three reasons why COVID-19 data in Indonesia are unreliable and how to fix them
~ 'I don't think the police would do much': new research shows racism during COVID is rarely reported
~ Indonesia Army Chief to Terminate Unscientific ‘Virginity Test’
~ 98% of emperor penguin colonies could be extinct by 2100 as ice melts -- can Endangered Species Act protection help them?
~ Afghanistan: Advancing Taliban Execute Detainees
~ Emperor penguins may be headed for 'threatened' status under Endangered Species Act – they're at risk from climate change
~ Britney Spears's conservatorship alludes to an older story of controlling women artists
~ Tuatara are ancient, slow and endangered. But their super speedy sperm could boost conservation efforts
~ Let's choose our words more carefully when discussing mātauranga Māori and science
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter