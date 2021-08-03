Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

98% of emperor penguin colonies could be extinct by 2100 as ice melts -- can Endangered Species Act protection help them?

By Stephanie Jenouvrier, Associate Scientist, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution
Emperor penguins survive in a ‘Goldilocks zone’ between too much sea ice and too little. A new study shows the risk they face from climate change.


