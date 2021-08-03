Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Advancing Taliban Execute Detainees

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image An Afghan security personnel stands guard along a road in Kandahar on July 14, 2021.  © 2021 by Javed Tanveer/AFP via Getty Images (New York) – Taliban forces advancing in Ghazni, Kandahar, and other Afghan provinces have summarily executed detained soldiers, police, and civilians with alleged ties to the Afghan government, Human Rights Watch said today. Residents from various provinces told Human Rights Watch that Taliban forces have in areas they enter, apparently identify residents who worked for the Afghan National Security Forces. They require former police…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ 98% of emperor penguin colonies could be extinct by 2100 as ice melts -- can Endangered Species Act protection help them?
~ Emperor penguins may be headed for 'threatened' status under Endangered Species Act – they're at risk from climate change
~ Britney Spears's conservatorship alludes to an older story of controlling women artists
~ Tuatara are ancient, slow and endangered. But their super speedy sperm could boost conservation efforts
~ Let's choose our words more carefully when discussing mātauranga Māori and science
~ Online abortions boomed during the pandemic, and not just because of coronavirus
~ COVID vaccines offer the pharma industry a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reset its reputation. But it's after decades of big profits and scandals
~ The Hiroshima Panels are a remarkable artistic exploration of trauma
~ Vineyard tourism is a big source of carbon emissions. Want to help? Then buy more wine
~ I'm training to become Australia's first woman astronaut. Here's what it takes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter