Tuatara are ancient, slow and endangered. But their super speedy sperm could boost conservation efforts
By Sarah Lamar, PhD Researcher, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Dr Diane Ormsby, Senior Lecturer, Reproductive and Developmental Biology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Jennifer Moore, Associate Professor of Biology and Natural Resources, Grand Valley State University
Nicola Jane Nelson, Professor of Conservation Biology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Susan N. Keall, Senior Technical Officer - Conservation Ecology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
The male anatomy of tuatara, the last representatives of an ancient lineage, is unique among reptiles. They lack a penis, which has made sperm collection a major challenge – until now.
- Tuesday, August 3rd 2021