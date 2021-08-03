Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

High-street strategy: recovery will take more than street parties and more bins

By Leigh Sparks, Professor of Retail Studies and Deputy Principal, University of Stirling
Since the 2010s boosting retail has been the government’s primary remedy for better high street health. Without centering the community these street serve, though, plans are likely to fail


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


