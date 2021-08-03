Does a Trump endorsement make a difference? Yes, but not the way a candidate hopes it will
By Hans J.G. Hassell, Associate Professor of Political Science, Florida State University
Andrew Ballard, Assistant Professor, Government, American University
Michael Heseltine, PhD. Candidate, Political Science, American University School of Public Affairs
Former President Donald Trump may see himself as a winner, but the candidates he endorses don’t always win. In fact, his endorsement often helps the opponents of his candidates.
That was true in the 2018 midterm elections, and a similar effect could happen in the upcoming 2022 midterms. One early indication: In late July, Republican and Trump endorsee Susan Wright lost to fellow Republican Jake Ellzey in the special election runoff in Texas’ 6th Congressional District.…
- Tuesday, August 3rd 2021