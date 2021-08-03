Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: “False Information” Law Threatens Free Speech

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov delivers a speech during a session of parliament in Bishkek, October 16, 2020. © 2020 REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov (Bishkek) – Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov should veto the new law on “false information” when it reaches him for signature, Human Rights Watch said today. The law authorizes the government to block certain types of information without a court order, in violation of the right to freedom of expression. On July 28, 2021, Kyrgyzstan’s caretaker parliament passed the Law on Protection from False and Inaccurate…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


