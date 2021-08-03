Tolerance.ca
Emergency abdominal surgery: risks may mean it's not the right choice for some older adults

By Deborah McNamara, Consultant General and Colorectal Surgeon, Clinical Professor of Surgery and Co-Lead, National Clinical Programme in Surgery, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Almost a third of people undergo an operation in their last year of life, many for serious conditions like cancer or bowel obstruction. For some, these surgeries can lessen symptoms or prolong life. For others, choosing surgery means spending their last weeks or months in a hospital…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


