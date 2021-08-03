Why renewable energy 'mini-grids' in remote communities fail and how to avoid it
By Feyza G. Sahinyazan, Assistant Professor, Beedie School of Business, Department of Technology & Operations Management, Simon Fraser University
Serasu Duran, Assistant Professor, Operations and Supply Chain Management at Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary
Powering our appliances and charging our smart devices night and day is something many take for granted. Yet 789 million people living in remote communities and isolated areas globally do not have access to electricity. If we include the people who are not connected to their national grid, the number rises to 1.4 billion.
Households that fall outside of their national grid predominantly…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 3rd 2021