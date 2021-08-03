Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Emperor penguins headed for 'threatened' status under Endangered Species Act – they're at risk from climate change

By Stephanie Jenouvrier, Associate Scientist, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution
Emperor penguins survive in a ‘Goldilocks zone’ between too much sea ice and too little. Global warming is putting their chicks at risk and setting almost every colony on a path toward extinction.


© The Conversation -


