Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five ways Uganda's health teams provided HIV care in lockdown

By Henry Zakumumpa, Health Systems Researcher, Makerere University
Share this article
Uganda is currently in a partial country-wide lockdown. The “second wave” of coronavirus infections has been especially unforgiving. There is no household in Uganda I know of that has not been touched by the COVID-19 pandemic. Social media posts are awash with reports of death. Hundreds of lives cut short in their prime. It is no longer a story about…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Indigenous plants and food security: a South African case study
~ Four reasons why EU is staring down the barrel of a second lost decade
~ Lebanon: one year after Beirut explosion, failing state struggles amid poverty and sectarianism
~ Emergency abdominal surgery: risks may mean it's not the right choice for some older adults
~ Why renewable energy 'mini-grids' in remote communities fail and how to avoid it
~ Lack of exercise linked to increased risk of severe COVID-19
~ Canada’s small businesses could be saved by converting them to co-operatives
~ Latin Americans face a stubborn pay gap in Canada, data shows
~ Emperor penguins headed for 'threatened' status under Endangered Species Act – they're at risk from climate change
~ How a land reform agency could break South Africa's land redistribution deadlock
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter