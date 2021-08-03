Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The diplomatic struggle over Taiwan's name in the Olympics

By Global Voices East Asia
The Taiwan team can only use a plum blossom flag in the Olympic Games because the International Olympic Committee refused to let Taiwan using its national flag.


© Global Voices -


