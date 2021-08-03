Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What electric vehicle manufacturers can learn from China – their biggest market

By Youlin Huang, Assistant Professor in Marketing and Innovation, Zhejiang Gongshang University
David Tyfield, Professor in Sustainable Transitions and Political Economy, Lancaster University
Didier Soopramanien, Reader in Marketing, Loughborough University
Lixian Qian, Associate Professor of Marketing & Innovation, Xi'an Jiaotong Liverpool University
Despite the pandemic, global sales of electric vehicles (EVs) increased by 43% in 2020. Total EV sales in China were 1.3 million, an increase of 8% compared to 2019, and 41% of all EVs sold worldwide. Though Europe sold more than China for the first time since 2015, China is still the world’s biggest national market for EVs.

The best-selling…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


