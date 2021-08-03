Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Intimidation, Threats Against Congolese Whistleblower

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Congolese whistleblower Jean-Jacques Lumumba near Paris, France, October 2019. © 2019 Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty Images Last week, Jean-Jacques Lumumba, former banker and well-known whistleblower from the Democratic Republic of Congo, believed that he was being followed while en route to Brussels’ main train station. Yet, he stuck to his plans and took a train to return to Paris, where he lives in exile. Halfway through the journey, as he prepared to switch trains in Lille, he realized that his bag with both his laptops was gone. Lumumba had gone to Brussels as spokesperson…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


