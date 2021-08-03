Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Malawi's tiny Chapman’s chameleons are holding on for dear life

By Krystal Tolley, Principal Scientist, South African National Biodiversity Institute
Chameleons occur almost exclusively on mainland Africa and the nearby island of Madagascar, and most species inhabit rainforests. Because these rainforests are naturally fragmented by the more arid savanna vegetation types, forest-living chameleons have been naturally isolated from each other for millions of years.

This isolation has resulted in many populations evolving into distinct species that are highly adapted to forest life. They cannot survive anywhere else. These forest adapted chameleons are doomed if their forests disappear.

Unfortunately, this is what’s happening…


