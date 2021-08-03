Tolerance.ca
Paying Australians $300 to get fully vaccinated would be value for money

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
I reckon Albo’s on the right track. The opposition leader wants to pay A$300 to every Australian who is fully vaccinated by December 1.

The Grattan Institute is on a similar theme. It has proposed a $10 million lottery, paying out $1 million per week from Melbourne Cup day. Everyone who has been vaccinated once gets one ticket. Anyone vaccinated twice gets double the chance.

The costs are tiny compared to…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


