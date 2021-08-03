Tolerance.ca
Complicated, costly and downright frustrating: Aussies keen to cut emissions with clean energy at home get little support

By Hugo Temby, Doctoral Researcher, Battery Storage and Grid Integration Program, Australian National University
Hedda Ransan-Cooper, Research Fellow, College of Engineering and Computer Science, Australian National University
After $22,000 and four different electricians, Heather’s rooftop solar system is still not working. Her story illustrates the risks of having no support in the switch to clean energy at home.


