Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus Athlete’s Plight Spotlights Olympic Failure

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Krystina Timanovskaya, of Belarus, runs in the women's 100-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Martin Meissner On Sunday, Belarusian track and field athlete Krystsina Timanovskaya refused to let government authorities forcibly return her to Belarus from the Olympics, seeking instead protection at Tokyo’s international airport.  She has since reportedly been offered asylum in Poland. Timanovskaya, a 200-meter sprinter, said she feared for her safety in Belarus after she criticized her coaches in an Instagram post because…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Croatia/EU: Strengthen Border Monitoring System
~ Equality and fairness: vaccines against this pandemic of mistrust
~ Dodgy tree loppers are scamming elderly homeowners and hacking up healthy trees. Here's what you need to know
~ If I could go anywhere: India's Varanasi — a sacred site on a river of rituals and altered states
~ Secret history: the release of the Mountbatten archives and the fight to access royal diaries
~ Instagram's privacy updates for kids are positive. But plans for an under-13s app means profits still take precedence
~ Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh at Risk During Monsoon
~ Still No Justice for Zimbabwe’s 2018 Post-Election Violence
~ Pasha 118: Herd immunity isn't achievable. We need to learn to live with COVID-19
~ Africa can prevent Ethiopia from going down Rwanda's path: here's how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter