Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Croatia/EU: Strengthen Border Monitoring System

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 28, 2015. © 2015 Reuters (Brussels) – Croatia’s recently announced border monitoring mechanism, meant to provide for independent human rights monitoring of border operations, appears to fall short of the standards needed to ensure its effectiveness and success, eight human rights and humanitarian aid organizations said today. Any border monitoring mechanism should be independent in law and practice and have sufficient resources and a robust mandate to monitor border-related…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Belarus Athlete’s Plight Spotlights Olympic Failure
~ Equality and fairness: vaccines against this pandemic of mistrust
~ Dodgy tree loppers are scamming elderly homeowners and hacking up healthy trees. Here's what you need to know
~ If I could go anywhere: India's Varanasi — a sacred site on a river of rituals and altered states
~ Secret history: the release of the Mountbatten archives and the fight to access royal diaries
~ Instagram's privacy updates for kids are positive. But plans for an under-13s app means profits still take precedence
~ Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh at Risk During Monsoon
~ Still No Justice for Zimbabwe’s 2018 Post-Election Violence
~ Pasha 118: Herd immunity isn't achievable. We need to learn to live with COVID-19
~ Africa can prevent Ethiopia from going down Rwanda's path: here's how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter