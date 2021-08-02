Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Still No Justice for Zimbabwe’s 2018 Post-Election Violence

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Zimbabween soldiers stand guard as citizens run through the Harare's streets, on August 1, 2018. © 2018 ALEX MCBRIDE/AFP/Getty Images After Zimbabwe’s August 2018 presidential election, I witnessed violent abuses on the streets of Harare, the capital, when uniformed soldiers indiscriminately fired live ammunition at people protesting delayed election results. In a Twitter post, President Emmerson Mnangagwa called for “an independent investigation into what occurred in Harare” and said “those responsible should be identified and brought to justice.” Mnangagwa later…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh at Risk During Monsoon
~ Pasha 118: Herd immunity isn't achievable. We need to learn to live with COVID-19
~ Africa can prevent Ethiopia from going down Rwanda's path: here's how
~ Germany is returning Nigeria's looted Benin Bronzes: why it's not nearly enough
~ Why it's time to break the cycle of reform and protest at Kenya's universities
~ Are women climate scientists judged for speaking out? Not so much, research suggests
~ Lockdown weight gain: telling people to eat less has never been the answer
~ The London riots ten years on: how a crackdown on protest became their main legacy
~ Why spite could destroy liberal democracy
~ Albanese calls for $300 vaccination incentive, as rollout extended to vulnerable children
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter