Human Rights Observatory

Africa can prevent Ethiopia from going down Rwanda's path: here's how

By Edward Kissi, Associate Professor, School of Interdisciplinary Global Studies, University of South Florida
Africa needs to embrace a new approach that focuses on what countries in an embattled region – as a ‘community’ of regional states – can do to intervene.


