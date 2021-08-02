Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Albanese calls for $300 vaccination incentive, as rollout extended to vulnerable children

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The opposition has urged the government to provide a $300 incentive payment to everyone who is fully vaccinated by December 1, to accelerate the rollout.


