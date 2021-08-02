Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Influencer marketing is big business: here are five mistakes the stars (and the brands who sponsor them) should avoid

By Rebecca Mardon, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, Cardiff University
Hayley Cocker, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, Lancaster University
Kate Daunt, Professor of Marketing, Cardiff University
Using social media celebrities to advertise products – influencer marketing – is a lucrative and rapidly growing industry, projected to be worth up to US$15 billion (£10.7 billion) by 2022.

Influencers profit from their online fame by collaborating with brands, endorsing products to their followers in return for a payment (or free goods and experiences).

Some influencers are established stars seeking an additional income stream (the footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, for example,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


